The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged the newly promoted officers of his Command to shun all acts of unprofessionalism.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.

The commissioner gave the charge after decorating 16 newly promoted officers of the Command with their new ranks on Thursday.

Abdurrahman congratulated the promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

He charged them to see their promotion as an opportunity to re-dedicate themselves to serving the nation and humanity in general.

“I will urge you to shun acts of unprofessionalism, bribery and corruption.

“More than ever, you must wake up and be responsive to the responsibilities of your new ranks, as `to whom much is given, much is expected’,’’ Abdurrahman said.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the promoted officers, SP Linus Amadi, thanked God Almighty for keeping them alive to experience promotion to the next rank.

Amadi also thanked the Police Service Commission and the I-G for finding them worthy of the elevation.

“I will assure the I-G, CP and entire Command that we will be more dedicated and diligent in the performance of our duties so as to justify the promotion,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 newly promoted officers were decorated with the new rank of Superintendent of Police from Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Three officers were decorated with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police from the rank of Inspector.

The decoration is sequel to the recent nationwide promotion of 6,601 officers of the Nigeria Police by the Police Service Commission. (NAN)