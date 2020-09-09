(Stanley Nwanosike, NAN)

Enugu State Commissioner of Police Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman has urged applicants into the 8th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, to shun malpractices during the institution’s entrance examination.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, quoted the commissioner in a statement on Wednesday that the applicants must mandatorily adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols during the examination.

Abdurrahman said that they must ensure their hands were washed or sanitised, while maintaining social/physical distancing and wearing face mask during the examination.

“The Command wishes to inform the residents of the state, who applied for admission into the 8th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano and chose Enugu as their centre, that it will now hold on Thursday, Sept. 17.

“It would start by 7 a.m. prompt at Foretrust Digital Limited, Plot 63A Premier Layout, Ogui Nike in Enugu.

“Other centres for the examination are in the following States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Kaduna, Kano and Kogi; Imo, Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers and Sokoto States,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the selection examination had earlier been scheduled to hold on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.