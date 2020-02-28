Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Some residents and electricity customers in Enugu, yesterday, rejected the proposed increase in tariff by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) saying it amounted to increasing the economic hardship the masses were already subjected to.

The residents who spoke at the stakeholder consultations on the Extraordinary Review of the Multi Year Tariff Order organised by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) said they were yet to receive commensurate services on the current tariff, and queried why the firm would propose an increase amid poor service delivery to consumers.

The DisCos had come up with a 50 per cent increase on the current tariff which they said would commence in April and they have been engaging customers to explain why the increase was necessary.

But at the EEDC’s stakeholder consultations held at the Bon Sunshine Hotel, Enugu, customers took a swipe at EEDC expressing displeasure with services from the firm.

Majority of the customers said they were against tariff increase, while few said their problem was the DisCos (EEDC) giving them quality service.One of those who spoke, Prof. Anthony Ozoemena narrated his frustration in the hands of the Distribution Company since 2011 which led to the closure of his then flourishing company.