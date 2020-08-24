Enugu Government has expressed dismay over what it described as ‘unfortunate, deliberate and malicious falsehood’ against it and its development control agency, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA),by the Enugu zone of the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, in a statement, said: “Calculated attempt to bring the state to disrepute is as a result of the government’s determination to fully implement the request of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the resolution of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) by removing all obstructions to the reconstruction and critical infrastructure works at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, aimed at improving the safety standards of the airport,” he said.

Aroh reaffirmed the state government’s commitment, as the host state, to implement to the letter, the decision of the South East Governors’ Forum, and ensure speedy completion of the ongoing rehabilitation and construction works at the airport.

Presenting a detailed narrative of what transpired, the information commissioner, who stressed the need to put the records straight, said: “Pursuant to the resolution of the South East Governors’ Forum referred to above, FAAN requested the removal of obstruction at the airport construction site along Ukwu Orji area by the rail tracks as contained in letter to the governor, reference no. FAAN/ENU/AM/22/VOL.V32 of 11th May, 2020.”