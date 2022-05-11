From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Abuja Federal High Court has granted the prayers of Akor Chris Akor, an Enugu based lawyer who approached the court to be joined in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/602/2022 instituted by the camp of Senator Ike Ekweremadu challenging the conduct and list of delegates elected during the ward congress election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election in Enugu State.

Akor Chris Akor (Esq), a fire brand legal practitioner and others (For themselves and on behalf of all the delegates elected on 30th April 2022 at the Ward Congress held for Enugu State and whose names have been duly submitted and received by the National Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party PDP) had approached the Federal High Court Abuja to be joined as defendants in the suit filed by the Ekweremadu.camp.

The application for joinder , a copy obtained by Daily Sun, filed by Akor and others was granted yesterday 10th May 2022 by the Federal High Court Abuja while the case has been adjourned to Tuesday 17th May 2022 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Recall that on May 4th 2022 via an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/602/2022 the camp of Ike Ekweremadu represented by Raphael Onovo and others (for themselves and on behalf of all delegates elected on the 30th April 2022 Ward Congress) Vs PDP and others commenced the Suit wherein they claimed, among other things for the declaration that the claimants are the duly elected and only legitimate ward Adhoc delegates elected in Enugu state for the election of the People’s democratic party to elect the Gubernatorial, National Assembly and House of Assembly Candidate of the party in Enugu.

Meanwhile, before the suit, High Court of Enugu State had given an interim order in a suit filed by Prince Paul Nnaji and others Vs PDP and others, suit No E/379/2022, restraining the defendants from recognising or giving effect to any other three Man Adhoc delegates other than the list that emerged from the congress of April 30th 2022.