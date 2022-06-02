From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Enugu State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye has warned his party not to allow any delegates from the state to vote in its forthcoming National Convention.

This is as he alleged that the incumbent Chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah, was causing confusion in the party.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, Thursday, Nwoye who claimed that there was no proper congress to elect the delegates said that any list paraded from the state was cooked.

He noted that allowing such persons participate in the process was a huge risk as it could eventually be a subject of litigations in the law court.

Nwoye said: “No delegates from Enugu should participate in APC national convention. There was no delegates election anywhere. If we use any list of delegates to produce any candidate for the party, the whole thing will collapse. The APC Enugu State is rotten. That’s why the likes of Sullivan Chime, Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, Okey Ezea and others are not getting close.”

Nwoye also alleged that the way the state Chairman had handled the primary elections for the various positions in the state, particularly the state and National Assembly slots was anything but transparent and credible.

He accused the party leadership of supplanting names of those who won the primary elections in the field almost in the eight Federal Constituencies of the state.

For instance, Nwoye alleges that in Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, ace broadcaster, Vin-Martin Iloh was returned as winner hut was later replaced with Clara Iloh. He disclosed that another person was about getting the ticket now.

He described the development as a disaster waiting to happen in Enugu APC.

“We are not going to allow this to happen. I had allowed the Chairman, thinking he was going to rebuild the party, but he’s about killing the party. This is no more democracy and the national headquarters is keeping mute. Ugo Agballah has killed APC in Enugu State.

“Are what they are brandishing now our first eleven, are they the ones APC would use to face PDP.

I will reiterate my call on the National Chairman to implement the report of the Committee that he headed.

“None of the candidates from Enugu will survive legal attacks,” Nwoye said.

