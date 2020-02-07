Enugu Government has debunked reports on social media alleging it was constructing an Islamic Centre in Uwani, Enugu.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, it described the allegation as “unfortunate, malicious, wicked and false”, stating that “there is no truth in the said story.”

The information commissioner added that “the story is only aimed at distracting the state government from its widely acclaimed determination to deliver massive infrastructural development and good governance to the people of Enugu State.”

Aroh pointed out that the state government, in keeping with its commitment to open and transparent governance, always “abides by strict due process in the approval of any government project and expenditure”.

He said the people of the state are briefed regularly on projects the state government approved for execution as well as the financial value of such projects, such as the recent approval for the construction of a modern Christian Worship Centre in the Government House Enugu, “the first of its kind since the creation of the old Anambra State.”