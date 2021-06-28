The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN) has matriculated 400 students for various diploma and degree programmes in three faculties and nine departments for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The college, which in February secured the nod of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run four degree programmes in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), said it offered degree and diploma programmes in Dental Technology, Bio-medical Engineering, Dental Therapy, Dental Nursing, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Pure and Applied Sciences, Social Work, among other health disciplines.

Addressing the new students at the 66th matriculation ceremony, the Rector, Dr. John Emaimo, charged them to be dedicated to their studies, noting that their parents and the college authority had done their own parts leading to their admissions.

“The primary purpose of your being here is to read your books, pass your examinations and graduate in record time. We expect that your parents will not be invited here again except during your graduation. We ask the parents to help and track the students by ensuring that they come back to school on time. Parents can also check the result of their children online. Time has gone when parents rely solely on what students told their parents.”

