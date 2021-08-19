Enugu State Government has disowned Tochukwu Okeke as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security.

There has been a trending news report on the social media that Okeke was an SA to the Governor on Security.

In a statement by Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, he stated that: “The attention of Enugu State Government has been drawn to the trending news story on social media, regarding Tochukwu Okeke, purported to be a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on security. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant or Special Assistant to the Governor on security.

“The State Government is also very concerned about the rising security challenges faced by our dear nation, and the untiring efforts of our various Security Agencies in tackling these acts of criminality.

“The State Government will continue to support the various Security Agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws.

“In view of the above, the good people of Enugu State are encouraged to continue to support the various Security Agencies in the State, including the provision of useful information on the activities of criminal elements.”