The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has donated two additional brand new Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles to the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, to further aid its security operations in the state.

Presenting the vehicles to the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Christopher A. Ataki, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the gesture was in keeping with the present administration’s cardinal objective of sustaining the peace and security in Enugu State.

Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration had on different occasions in the past donated security vehicles to the Nigerian Army, including 100 units of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Patrol Vans equipped with communication gadgets procured and distributed proportionally to all the security agencies in the state to aid their operations.

Receiving the vehicles at the Government House, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Ataki said that “today is a special day not only for the Nigerian Army but for the people of Enugu State”.

The Garrison Commander therefore expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the gesture, assuring the governor and the people of Enugu State that “we will continue to do our best to ensure that the peace we are enjoying in Enugu and indeed across the South East is sustained”.

Prof. Ortuanya applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and sustained efforts in ensuring peace and providing security for the people of the state.

“It is in recognition of the above and in pursuit of his administration’s cardinal objective of sustaining the peace and security in Enugu State that His Excellency (Gov. Ugwuanyi) has approved the procurement of these two brand new Toyota Hilux vehicles for the Nigerian Army to the help the Army in providing security in the state.

“We are happy to say that Enugu State has been rated as one of the most peaceful and secure states in Nigeria.”