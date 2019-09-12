Francis Igata

From yore, the Chairman, Enugu-East Local Government Area, of Enugu State, Hon. Alex Ugwu, haven had a peep at the crystal ball, indicated upon inauguration in December 4, 2017, that his administrative pendulum will be hinged on Human Capital Development and Infrastructural Development.

The Council Area, which is largely cosmopolitan, is also among three local government areas of Enugu-North and Enugu-South that constitute the Enugu Capital Territory.

With its headquarters at Nkwo-Nike and sprawling on about 383KM2 area of arable land, the council area with about 12 wards has witnessed an upswing in socio-economic refaltion since the advent of the Alex Ugwu -led administration.

Haven served as Deputy Chairman, Enugu-East Local Government Area between 2003-2007, and was adjudged as the best candidate for the plum job in the days leading to the council election in 2017 by Stakeholders of the area given his stellar administrative and managerial trappings, the Chairman has opened more economic arteries through the grading of Enugu-East-Amaokpo, Alulu-Nokpa ,Edem, Igwe Edward Nnaji Avenue- Asadu, Dental, Emma Onoh and Trans-Ekulu roads. This is even as the council recently awarded contract for the construction of Mbulu-Owehe road to a reputable construction firm.

These roads have unequivocally, spurred socio-economic activities in benefitting communities and on adjourning areas as the people who are predominantly farmers easily evacuate their produce to the markets against the backdrop of the impassable state of their roads. Motorists who gnashed their teeth given the deplorable conditions of the roads now relish smooth ride even as the responsiveness of the third tier government has blocked leakages on the purse of motorists owing to their regular visits to auto- mechanics.

Determined to buttress that the highest of distinctions is service to humanity, the Alex Ugwu-led administration has completed to over ninety percent, the construction of the Multi-Million Ultra Modern Secretariat abandoned by previous administration.

Findings at the council headquarters shows that the edifice which will house over 1,000 staff of the council area, has been fitted with doors, windows, POP ceiling, electrical wiring, wall plastering, terrazzo floor, staircase and hand railing. Further findings shows that painting is ongoing at the complex which has been adjudged as the biggest Secretariat Complex in the South-East Geopolitical Zone.

Going grey over his bid to knock on the door of rural-economic development of his people through education, the Chairman having served as Member, Federal Board of Education between 2009-2012, put his best foot forward when he flagged-off Enugu-East Local Government Education Welfare last November, at Community Primary School, Amaokpo Nike.

The scheme provides free text books, and writing materialS to public schools, payment of school fees for indigent students, scholarship award, bursary award, registration of WAEC and JAMB for indigent students, registration of free Common Entrance Exam for selected public schools and career seminars.

Taking cognizance that, “Our lives begins to end the day we become silent about things that matter”, the Chairman’s consciousness for Youth Empowerment culminated in the appointment of scores of youths as Senior Special Advisers, SSA, Special Adviser, SA, Senior Personal Advisers, SPA and Executive Assistants, EA.

These youths, whose areas of expertise from diverse fields of study have crystallized as the, “New face of Nike” bring 21st Century Knowledge to the running and operations of the council which accounts for the effectiveness and efficiency with which the wheels of administration chimes.

Similarly, in adherence to the charge by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who had demanded that all council chairmen reside in their domain, the Chairman, who lives in his ancestral home, Amaokpo, about 4KM away from the council headquarters, believes that, “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus” haven ensured that workers salary are paid when due since assumption of office. Investigation shows that the council has the highest number of teachers and workforce given its strategic location at the urban center. It is therefore pertinent to note that past administrations in the council could not beat their chest over regular payment of workers salary. This is more so commendable at a time allocation to the council is slim when compared to the seize of allocation that was received in the past.

Furthermore, the Chairman’s resolve that, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way” propelled him to establish Ibagwa, Emene and Amaorji Ultra Modern Markets currently under construction. The Own-a-Shop Form for these markets are been sold by the Council Secretary, Engr. Andy Ugwu, who has injected an engineering blend to council administration.

These markets when completed will apart from serve as a revenue stream to the council area, will also trigger socio-economic activities along the flanks situated.

No doubt, the Alex Ugwu-led administration has made conscious efforts to re-write local government administration in this first term of his administration. We are therefore upbeat that his second term will be a continuation of economic expansion for the people.

Igata, is a Media Consultant resident in Enugu State