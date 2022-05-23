An aspirant for Enugu East urban constituency ticket in the House of Assembly, Ugwu Okwudilichukwu, has emerged flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

He was returned unopposed at the primary held at Community Primary School, Amorji Nike near Nkwo Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the exercise, Okwudilichukwu disclosed that the authentic delegates of the party decided to organise the primary after they were denied entry into another venue of congress at the Enugu East Local Government headquarters.

He also stated that all efforts made by the authentic delegates to gain entry into the local government headquarters failed as they were chased away by security agencies.

He thanked all the delegates for believing in him, adding that officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) attended the primary election where he emerged as the PDP candidate.

He claimed similar primaries were also held simultaneously in other local government areas.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Omor community, Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have rejected moves by their representative in the state House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, to return to the House for the third time.

Okafor, speaker of the state legislature, would clock eight years in the Assembly by next May. He would also be contesting the same post on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

But the people of Omor said the speaker’s third term bid was against the zoning arrangement in the area. They argued that two of the three zones in the council – North and South – had taken shots at the Assembly, except the Central.

Former president general of the community, Chuba Emeka, told Daily Sun that the community had supported other zones in the constituency in line with the zoning agreement they all reached, and, therefore, should be supported to go to the Assembly in 2023.