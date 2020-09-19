Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Thousands of jubilant members and supporters of the resilient Ebeano Political Family in Enugu State, yesterday, unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as their new leader.

The members of the political movement gave the endorsement, when Ebeano founder, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who was a former governor of State and the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, led them to pay a solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

Describing Ugwuanyi as one of them and an unassuming, peace-loving, visionary and worthy leader who has kept the vision and philosophy of the movement alive, the Ebeano family pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the governor in his choice of a successor.

The Ebeano family maintained that Ugwuanyi deserves the same political privileges enjoyed by his predecessors in the choice of their successors, as well as other positions.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Senator Nnamani reassured Ugwuanyi that they would fully mobilize and rally support on his political decisions in 2023, stressing that “where you are going is where shall go”.

Nnamani, who disclosed that Ebeano signifies “balancing of interest, applying leverages to guarantee interest”, added that Ugwuanyi is “a man of destiny, with political savvy and sagacity, who is far above others”.

Recalling how Ugwuanyi brought him back from political retirement, Nnamani pointed out that the Ebeano movement is not a political party, but only playing a complementary role to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to actualize its lofty agenda.

Addressing the large crowd, Governor Ugwuanyi, who was delighted at the event, said that “today’s visit to show solidarity is akin to a family reunion as I see many friends and associates of old, political associates, business friends and indeed my peers in the streets of Enugu growing up”.

The governor added that the solidarity was “a spontaneous freewill demonstration of your support with the sole aim of affording our administration the peace, focus and conducive operating political environment to consolidate our modest achievements and deliver more dividends of democracy to Ndi-Enugu”.

Ugwuanyi who paid glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani for the unique role he played in his political career, said that “I, therefore, proudly acknowledge God’s faithfulness using this family at the beginning of my political odyssey and I say – to God be the glory.”

Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve the people of Enugu State diligently, the governor noted: “The event of today is a most humbling experience; it challenges us to a deeper reflection and further reinforces our commitment to serve Ndi-Enugu”. He, therefore, assured the people of the state that his administration would always work for their great good.

Other speakers at the event, such as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu of the Federal House of Representatives; State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; Chief Frank Nweke Jnr. and Dr. Dan Shere, who is the Coordinator of the group, eulogized Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership roles in unifying all political interests, as well as reinvigorating the philosophy of the Ebeano political movement in the state.