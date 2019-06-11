Raphael Ede, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Former speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, yesterday, emerged speaker of the seventh Assembly.

Ubosi, who represents Enugu East Urban Constituency, was first elected to the Assembly in 2011. In 2015, he was re-elected to the Assembly seat.

First timer to the House, Uche Ugwu, Udi North Constituency, was elected deputy speaker to replace Dons Uzogbado, deputy speaker from Oji River constituency.

Former leader of the Assembly, Melitus Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, was also re-elected.

Member representing Enugu South Rural, Mary Onyinye, also retained her position as deputy House leader.

New member representing Awgu North Constituency, Jane Eneh, was elected chief whip, while Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi retained her seat as former deputy chief whip.

Reacting, Ubosi said the day was not a speech making day, but just a day to thank God for everything.

“Today, we have gathered here to thank God. I don’t have a written speech. We are here to thank God,” he said and thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for purposeful leadership in the state.

He equally pointed out that the state was peaceful because Ugwuanyi first handed it over to God while Assembly members reciprocated by dedicating every first week of the months to prayers, which has paid off .

In a related development, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, yesterday, re-elected Francis Nwifuru and Odefa Obasi as speaker and deputy speaker.

Nwifuru, a third term lawmaker and Obasi a fourth term lawmaker held the positions during the last Assembly.

Governor David Umahi, proclaimed the sixth Assembly before the inauguration and election of the principal officers.

The Clerk of the House, Mrs. Patricia Anasi presided over the sitting and swore-in the speaker and deputy after their election for the leadership of the state Assembly.

Other principal officers of the House are: Victor Chukwu, leader of the House (Ezza North West); Kingsley Ikoro, deputy leader (Afikpo North West); Humphrey Nwuruku, chief whip (Ikwo North), and Benjamin Ezeoma, deputy chief whip (Ebonyi North West).

Nwifuru described the election process as transparent and promised speedy passage of bills.

He, however, solicited the cooperation of members of the House for robust lawmaking that would aid the development of the state.

Nwifuru promised to uphold transparency and accountability in the Assembly, even as he assured that the welfare of the members would be his utmost priority.