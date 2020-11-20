Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Rotary club is set to hold its annual family health days in seven states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The event which would hold from November 19-21 would feature free screening and treatment for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B & C, diabetes, tuberculosis, malaria, cervical cancer and immunisation against polio.

District Coordinator, Rotary Foundation Health Day, 2020, District 9142, Martina Enwo Igariwey, in a statement noted that the event was a pet project of Rotary Action Group for Family Health and AIDS Prevention (RAGFHAP).

She said the Action Group was an innovative international health campaign group that over the years, had been focusing on providing free comprehensive health care to underprivileged families in Africa and third world nations.