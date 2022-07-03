From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The former Commissioner for the Environment in Enugu State, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, has emerged as the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state.

Edeoga, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, had contested the governorship primary election of the party but lost to Peter Mbah during the exercise.

He was thought to be the aspirant to beat prior to the exercise, but Mbah, however, emerged with a landslide victory.

It was rumoured that Edeoga had defected to Labour Party and picked the governorship ticket on Saturday evening.

A local government Chairman of the party in Enugu State had also hinted that the former commissioner had dumped the PDP and obtained the ticket of the Labour Party.

Edeoga, in a phone conversation on Sunday morning, confirmed this, saying, “yes, it’s true. I’m now the Labour Party governorship candidate.”