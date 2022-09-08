From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has announced its readiness to begin massive COVID-19 0.3 scale-up programme with 2,100 fresh trained vaccinators in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu disclosed this in Enugu on Thursday.

Ugwu said that the state government and its partners had started pooling funds, resources and training to ensure an aggressive and ambitious scale-up of number of residents that had taken their COVID-19 jabs.

The executive secretary, who did not give the exact number of people already vaccinated on COVID-19 in the state, said that the state had got between 20 and 25 per cent of its entire population vaccinated.

According to him, in this COVID-19 0.3 Scale-up vaccination coming up soon, we are targeting to scale up the vaccination to about 70 and 80 per cent of the total residents of the state.

The executive secretary said that the scale-up exercise would last for three months; even as it intend to get more vaccinators beyond the fresh 2,100 vaccinators trained for the exercise.

“Our preparation has reached top gear, we have already finished training for the fresh COVID-19 vaccinators at all levels and stages.

“We are also mobilizing funds, workers and partners for this ambitious and massive COVID-19 vaccination that will be all encompassing and aggressive in nature as we are going to meet people anywhere they are.

“This time, we are moving with the narrative of the COVID-19 being safe and secured for everybody. As you can see none of us that had received the jab is sick or had dead.

“So, some of the negative myths following the vaccination have been discovered to be false and unfounded. This is the unique persuasive point we are going with,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the recently trained 2100 had been grouped into a team of seven vaccinators each; thus, making 300 teams.

He said that the vaccinators would comb all markets, worship centres, public gatherings and communities to ensure no one is left out getting COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Ugwu noted that the agency was still looking for how to increase the number of the fresh vaccinators by getting more individual and organizational volunteers to train and send to the field to meet the needed target.