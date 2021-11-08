By Emma Njoku

Barely one week after his resignation as Commissioner of Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, Dr. Victor Nnam, has come under severe criticisms from various quarters.

Nnam’s letter of resignation on Friday, October 29, 2021 has attracted knocks from some government agencies, organised labour unions as well as individuals who described the former commissioner as ‘arrogant, unfriendly and corrupt’.

Reacting to the commissioner’s resignation, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Enugu state, insisted that investigation by security agencies, where it filed petitions against Nnam’s alleged takeover of the Union’s developed plot at Independence Layout, Enugu, must be logically concluded and appropriate measures taken.

Ugwueze, President of NULGE, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “If the said letter actually arose from him, then he needs to search further the true meaning of diligence or, maybe, he was referring to a guilty conscience.”

Ugwueze said NULGE was allotted a piece of land at Independence Layout, Enugu, alongside other professional bodies like Nigeria Society of Engineering, Enugu State Branch, and few individuals by the past administration of Barrister Sullivan Chime, in 2012, for erection of her permanent State secretariat which, also, serves as the zonal office for the South East.

“We have, over the years, possessed the ownership of the land with considerable works going on until recently (July 2021) when the land grabbing agent of the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, appeared, claiming ownership of all the lands belonging to Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigeria Society of Engineering and two other individuals (with erected buildings) without prior notice, whatsoever.

“We wrote to the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for help since he was aware of our ownership of the land. While the security agencies were still investigating and making their preliminary reports, the commissioner hurriedly tendered his resignation letter to avert his sack.

“If grabbing peoples land without due process is a diligent work done by his affected officers and his version of ‘world best practices in land administration’, then he should blame himself for the act and seek forgiveness from God and so many groups and individuals who he has subjected to untold hardship and dehumanisation through his “diligence.”

“It is ridiculous for the commissioner to write such a letter of resignation when the investigation is still ongoing, and his senior officers were only redeployed to give way for proper investigation of his ministry which has been in public domain, including but not limited to several invitations by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

“We, therefore, cry out that the investigation by the security agencies be concluded, so that justice will be done.”

A former Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Area, in Enugu State, Mr. Chukwudi Ezinwa, had also raised the alarm long before the commissioner threw in the towel, accusing Nnam of failing to diligently act while in charge of his ministry in an alleged brazen act of corruption and fraudulent activities involving his Heads of Department, especially, one Mrs. Chinyere Ugwu and others, as contained in a petition dated 25/5/2021 brought by him with the view that Nnam would set up a panel of inquiry to look into his complaint on the de jure deprivation of his property known as Plot 318, New GRA, Trans – Ekulu, Enugu.”

“The failure of the commissioner to act diligently over my complaint on the unscrupulous, unwholesome corrupt and fraudulent activities of his top staff needs much considered, either as a pretentious weakness in veiled connivance and collusion with such staff. No wonder, the commissioner became uncomfortable and quickly resigned on the grounds that his professional HODs were removed by the governor. ”

In a strongly worded letter of complaint also sent to the governor by the son of a former governor of Enugu state, Chief C.C. Onoh, entitled: “Before it is too late”, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, Chairman of Enugu Municipal Development Authority, alleged abuse of office, land racketeering, illegal subdivision, nepotism and acts detrimental to the ministry of lands and Enugu state government. He stated, unequivocally, that he had reservations over developments in the Ministry of Lands under the watch of Dr. Nnam, and called government’s attention to what he tagged “activities detrimental to the current administration being orchestrated by Nnam.

Regardless, Nnam said he expected that his abrupt resignation would ruffle feathers within numerous circles in Enugu State.

In his defence on the case of NULGE, he said: “The issue of NULGE is already in court with suit No E/658 in the High Court of Enugu State. There are things that may not be said since it is already a subject of litigation, but NULGE, as I know with all the existing documents in the ministry, does not have any TITLE to the land.”

On the claim by Chukwudi Ezinwa, Nnam said: “It is laughable that Ezinwa left his issue that started way back in the last administration and accepted to be used by known land grabbers to look for how to drag me.

“Let me say this clearly here, that I don’t have any problem with the governor. I only have issues with some unfair decisions taken by a few people in government against innocent civil servants. The governor is still my boss, and I am always grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to serve.”

