By Kenechi Ogwu

Hate him or like him, Enugu State’s Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi represents and symbolizes forgiveness, peace and humility.

He is a man with a heart of a gold, filled with the milk of human kindness. He lives and practices it. He is not pretentious or political about it. It is in his nature. His pragmatic, genuine disposition to peace and forgiveness at all times has put Enugu state on the global map of peace and political ecumenism.

Gov. Ugwuanyi once again demonstrated his innate peaceful and forgiving disposition on the New Year’s Day 2022 by receiving the estranged Enugu State ex-commissioner for lands, Dr. Victor Nnam, his family members and friends, who visited him in Government House, ostensibly to ask for forgiveness and peace.

Receiving them, Ugwuanyi promised to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state, to improve the living standard of the people as the true heroes of democracy.

He reiterated that, “Enugu State is in the hands of God,” stressing that true forgiveness should be the message of the season.

Accordingto a source that was part of the visit, the former lands commissioner, Dr. Nnam, said the purpose of the visit was to give “honour” to whom it was due, not minding the controversy that ensued after his hurried and ill-advised resignation.

With this, Ugwuanyi has demonstrated that he is the father of all in the state and that the state is indeed in the hands of God.

Like a prodigal son, Dr. Nnam, who hurriedly and preemptively left office as commissioner for lands after being caught in the web of various fraudulent activities, came begging Gov. Ugwuanyi in company of his family members and friends.

What an irony or sudden volte-face by Nnam, who, upon his hurried exit from office, presented himself as a hero or saint. Where lies Nnam’s ego and honour today?

Where are his hailers and those who prodded him to toe the path of dishonour, only to abandon him when the chips were down? Where are Nnam’s social media bandits, who took to social media platforms peddling falsehoods against the State House of Assembly and Ugwuanyi’s government in promotion of Nnam’s overbloated ego, immaturity, greed and desperation?

Where are those who promised Nnam the 2023 governorship ticket? What can they say or do now that Nnam has turned back to swallow his pride and went begging Ugwuanyi for forgiveness after goofing?

It is hoped that people can now reconcile and juxtapose the lies Nnam peddled upon his hurried exit from office and his coming on bended knees with his family members and friends to seek reconciliation and forgiveness from Gov. Ugwuanyi on New Year’s Day. From this, the truth is now obvious.

For misleading, misinforming and disappointing the youths of the state, who have looked up to him and his office as a source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement, Nnam should openly tender an unreserved apology to them.

Dissecting Nnam’s misdemeanor and his sudden move to seek forgiveness from Gov. Ugwuanyi, many lessons have been learnt by people, especially those who are entrusted with public office.

The lessons include dedication, sincerity, humility, transparency, accountability and contentment in life and public office at all times.

Now that Gov. Ugwuanyi has forgiven Nnam, in the spirit of peace in the state, that should not stop Nnam from giving account of his stewardship in office.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s forgiveness of Nnam will in no way stop the ongoing prosecution of Nnam at the Federal High Court, Enugu, by the office of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over alleged forgery of land documents.

Having sought forgiveness from his ex-boss, Gov. Ugwuanyi, there is need for Nnam to redeem his tainted image by going the extra mile to clear himself of all the allegations of fraudulent activities levelled against him, including his ongoing prosecution at the Federal High Court, Enugu.

It is in his own interest to do so as quickly as possible for posterity’s sake. Just like I said in my several articles on this matter, Ugwuanyi and his government have been vindicated once again.

•Ogwu, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Agbani Road, Enugu State