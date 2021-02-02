From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A former member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Obinna Okenwa, alongside 3,000 of his supporters have dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the decamping PDP members who complained of injustices within the party was a former chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Chief Emma Okenwa.

Speaking on behalf of the decamping PDP members, Chief Obinna Okenwa, while pleading for forgiveness described his time in the party as wasted years.

‘We are coming into this party with all our heart. Let the leaders of APC forgive us for the time we wasted in the other party. We are happy to join the ruling party.

‘We will make a difference in the party. We have the capacity to align with the programmes of the party at the national. We will defend this party with all we have. We only need encouragement from the leadership of the party. We enjoin everyone in this area to join APC before it is too late,’ he said.

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani in his speech enjoined Ndigbo to utilise ongoing APC’s registration process to join the party.

‘I welcome Obinna Okenwa and his people into the party. With him and those supporting him, we will go a long way in this part of the world. I was with PDP but when their umbrella failed to protect me from the rain, I moved to APC where I’m now comfortable.

‘I encourage our people to go out and register. APC is no longer a northern party. We have to ensure that we join other zones to partake in the party. We have to ensure that Enugu State as the capital of South-East continues to play the leading role.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ben Nwoye, commended the former PDP members for taking a wise decision which he said will positively affect the fortunes of APC in the state.