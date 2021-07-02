The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State through the State Fire Service has announced that it has successfully completed the first phase of the fire safety training workshop for staff and students of secondary schools in the state.

The state fire service also disclosed that it has so far conducted training, and installed fire extinguishers, in 18 secondary schools in the first phase of the exercise.

Addressing newsmen during the installation and training exercises at St. Theresa’s College Nsukka, Community Secondary School Lejja, and Girls High School Okpu Orba, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, said that the second phase will commence soon. He stressed that “the process will continue until we cover all the schools in every nook and cranny of the state”.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi in furtherance of his administration’s concerted efforts towards safety of lives and property in Enugu State, approved the installation of fire extinguishers in primary and secondary schools in the state. The governor equally approved training workshops for students and staff of schools in the state, which was flagged off a fortnight ago at the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu.

Engr. Ohaa revealed that New Layout Secondary School Enugu; Community Secondary School Amokwe, Udi LGA; St. Paul’s Secondary School Eke, Udi LGA; Girls High School, Nenwe, Aninri LGA; Community Secondary School Ohofia Oduma, Aninri LGA; Government Secondary School, GRA, Enugu and Community Secondary School Mpu, Aniniri LGA, have been covered.

He added that Idaw River Girls Secondary School, Enugu; Community Secondary School Obe, Nkanu West LGA; Community Secondary School, Umueze Awkunanaw; Community Secondary School Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA; New Day Secondary School, Enugu; Community Secondary School Isi-Enu and Model Secondary School Nsukka, were also beneficiaries in the first phase of the programme.

