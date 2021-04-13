The Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, recently constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of communal crisis in Oruku community of Nkanu East Local Government Area, yesterday, submitted its report to the governor.

Ugwuanyi, in the wake of the Oruku crisis, which led to the killing of a traditional ruler of the community, Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, inaugurated the five-man panel, with a view to finding a lasting peace in the area and preventing similar crisis in future.

The governor urged the people to stay the course of peace, which his administration has stried to entrench and nurture in the state.

Justice Eya thanked Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the sustenance of peace and development in Enugu State.

The chairman expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations of the panel will go a long way to bring lasting peace and security in Oruku, pointing out that “this is yet another peace-building initiative of Your Excellency in Oruku community of Nkanu East council of Enugu State.”

He said the commission’s report is the beginning of another phase in the annals of the ethnographic configuration known as Oruku community, stressing that “our gathering here will turn out to be the beginning of a new phase of the community’s corporate existence.”

Eya disclosed that the Oruku crisis was a matter of ego tussle among the elite that brought the youths and tore them apart.

Receiving the report, Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the commission has completed its assignment within the remit of its terms of reference.

The governor said his administration will expeditiously and diligently study the report, accept and implement as appropriate.