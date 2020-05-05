Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Chairman of Enugu State Football Association, Mr Chidi Okenwa, has been confirmed dead after a bout of leukaemia.

Okenwa, who is also a member of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), died on Tuesday morning at the age of 50.

Though the details of his death are still sketchy, it was gathered that he slumped in the early hours of Tuesday and was rushed to a private hospital where he passed on.

His remains have been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary as the official announcement of his burial rights by his family is being awaited.