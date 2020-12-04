From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Football Association, on Thursday, ratified Chief Tony Ugwu as its substantive chairman following the demise of late Chief Offor Okenwa in early May.

Chief Ugwu who has been in acting capacity since then was unanimously confirmed as the new chairman during an extraordinary congress of the football association in Enugu.

The congress which had the Chairman of Chairmen, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, in attendance also attracted football administrators from all the local government areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Ugwu solicited the help of football stakeholders in his bid to take the game to greater heights, stating that late Chief Okenwa’s achievements were too enormous for him to attain alone.