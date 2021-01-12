Farmers in Enugu State under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s giant strides in the agricultural sector especially in ensuring food security in the state in spite of the daunting challenges posed by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The farmers expressed delight at the support and achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the sector, such as “the provision of seed inputs, infrastructure and mechanisation for over 11,000 farmers under the FADAMA III Additional Finance; provision of basic input empowerment to over 700 commercial farmers and cooperatives all over the State through the Commercial Agricultural Development Programme (CADP) and the complete profiling and listing of 1700 farmers and farmers’ cooperatives under the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), soon to commence Pre-disbursement training” stressing that they are unparallel and worthy of commendation.

Speaking when they paid a visit to Commissioner for Agriculture, Matthew Idu, to felicitate with Gov. Ugwuanyi on the New Year, the Chairman of AFAN, Enugu State Chapter, Chief Romanus .A. Ezeh, also applauded the state government for “the provision of intervention fund in support of Agricultural Development in Rice and Cassava production in 5 Local Government Areas in Enugu State namely: Aniri, Nkanu East, Isi-Uzo, Enugu East and Udenu, under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD; provision of critical infrastructure and development of Agricultural productivity in rice.