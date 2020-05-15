Administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund, have donated some food items to four major church groups for distribution to their vulnerable and poor members.

The benefitting church groups are the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Nsukka and Awgu, the Anglican counterparts of Enugu and Nsukka Communions, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Internal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim.

Presenting the items on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his dputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, said the relief materials were to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people.