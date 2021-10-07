From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

All is now set for the launch of Enugu Film Project, a collaborative effort between Enugu State Government and Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) aimed at unearthing raw talents for the movie industry.

Speaking during a press conference in Enugu yesterday, the Chairman of AGN in Enugu State, Brown Ene, who spoke during commended the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for providing the needed funds for the takeoff of the project.



Ene said that the project will help in discovering, training and projecting new breed of filmmakers who would specialize in acting, cinematography, directing, editing, art directing and production with an aim to reinvent the movie industry in the state.

“We know Enugu state as the hub of film productions in Nigeria and can attest to various artistes, filmmakers and performers the state has harboured and given serene and beautiful environment to market themselves and their movies.

“This time, however, the Actors Guild of Nigeria alongside the State Government have decided to discover and groom home-based talents for the entertainment industry in the state.

“The project will commence with talent hunt discovery audition for new actors and musicians. The talent hunt discovery will take place on Saturday 23rd of October at Unity Park, Enugu by 10:00am.

“After the hunt, the talents discovered will be incorporated into the feature film project that will be shot toward the end of October and empowered after the film project to commence their filmmaking professions.

“The film will focus on youth sensitization and empowerment for positive change. This project is a way of supporting what the state government is already doing in encouraging the youth to avert from social vices.

“As promised at inception of office, this present leadership of the state’s guild is focused on creating greater opportunities for young artistes. This project is the first of its kind in the industry and we intend to make it a continuous process.

“We commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for believing in us and utilizing us as change makers for the upcoming artistes and promoters of talents in the state. As always, we are committed to a better Guild.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, The Senior Special Adviser to Gov Ugwuanyi to on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ndidi Obi, said that the government bought into the project because it is an opportunity to discover talents across the state.

“The talent hunt will make youths to stay off social vices and crime. It will make them be focus on helping themselves. A lot of them are talented but don’t have the opportunity like this one to cue in and showcase what they have. I believe we will discover a lot of them during this talent hunt.”

Interested participants can fill an online registration form at https://forms.gle/jAet1TFCxGYGVxA29 . Further enquires can be directed to [email protected] and at @enugufilmproject on social media.

