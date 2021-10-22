Enugu Fire Service has reiterated its commitment to the untiring efforts and sacrifices of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in ensuring safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

Speaking during the flag-off of the fire safety campaign in Udenu Local Government Area, the Fire Chief Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, thanked Ugwuanyi for the numerous interventions his administration has made in transforming the state fire sector and ensuring the fire fighting agency discharges its sensitive duties diligently and effectively.

Ohaa disclosed that besides the various achievements, Ugwuanyi’s administration has also paid for two water tankers to be stationed at two of the five newly constructed ultra-modern fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Ugwuanyi also approved the installation of fire extinguishers of various types and sizes in over 28 major markets. He equally approved the training of personnel of these markets and others on fire safety and how to use the equipment in the event of fire outbreak. Our governor broke records again in the history of Enugu State Fire Service as he provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the safety of firefighters; the list is endless,” he said.

Ohaa, who said the training campaign was in furtherance of Ugwuanyi administration’s zero fire outbreak programme across the 17 local government areas charged stakeholders and participants, such as the council chairmen, traditional rulers, presidents general, neighbourhood watch groups, forest guards, market leaders and youth groups, not to allow the sacrifices of the governor in ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents of the state be in vain.

The state fire chief, therefore, enjoined the stakeholders to work together with his agency “to keep our state free from fire outbreak and for residents to enjoy a fire free Yuletide,” stressing that “we adopted this approach of engagement because we want the intervention to be wholesome to create a safer and more secure living environment for the people of Enugu State.”

Addressing residents on ways to avoid fire outbreak, Ohaa said: “Always ensure that you put off your electrical appliances each time you are leaving the house. Buy and keep a fire extinguisher in the house as well as in your cars and learn how to use it. Avoid indiscriminate burning of bush or setting materials on fire. We are always available and you can reach us through our phone numbers whenever there is fire outbreak.

He commended the Chairman of Udenu council Chairman, Solomon Onah, for his resilience and support towards the fight against fire outbreak in the state, stating that “he is the only council chairman that provides security for the fire service to protect our fire station and assist us during fire fighting,”

Onah applauded Ugwuanyi’s leadership role in reinvigorating the state. Onah, who is also the chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), pointed out that the ongoing local government enlightenment campaign on fire safety was timely and unprecedented.

He called on the people to avail themselves of the opportunity, pay attention and learn safety measures aimed at preventing fire outbreak and safeguarding lives and property.

