The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State through the state Fire Service has frowned at the spate of unauthorised and indiscriminate location of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)/cooking gas plants, stressing that the associated risks are grievous because of the high inflammability of the substance.

Speaking during the ongoing state-wide fire safety training workshop held separately at Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti local government areas, the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, disclosed that the small LPG refill outlets have geometrically increased the fire risk situation in our society.

The state fire chief said the service has embarked on enforcement to close and prosecute those behind all illegal LPG retail outlets and plants across the state.

“The enforcement team is working with relevant stakeholders including the LPG Retail Association and the Nigeria Police to ensure that Enugu State continues to be safe.

“A total compliance with fire safety is therefore demanded from all LPG (Cooking Gas) operators, domestic users and users of other flammable and non-flammable materials to avoid fire outbreak in Enugu State.”

Ohaa, who sought the cooperation and engagement of individuals and corporate bodies for “an air tight fire safety environment in Enugu State”, hinted that the workshops in Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti LGAs were in continuation of the fire safety awareness campaign across the 17 LGAs of the state aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Mrs. Ugwu-Oju applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his exceptional leadership, and for providing the enabling environment for the council chairmen to work to complement the efforts of his administration in addressing the plight of the people in the rural areas.

Mrs. Ugwu-Oju described the fire safety outreach as awesome and educating, saying that “we have learnt a lot”.

Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Ugwueze also thanked Ugwuanyi for availing the people at the grassroots the unique opportunity to be educated and sensitised on fire.

