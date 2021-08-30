Enugu State Government, under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has flagged off the second phase of the administration of Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the people in collaboration with development partners.

The flag off ceremony which took place at the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, was performed on behalf of Ugwuanyi by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, who conveyed the governor’s message, enjoining the people of Enugu State to get vaccinated and also observe the non-pharmaceutical methods of preventing the spread of the virus, such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and running water and observing of social distancing protocol.

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), George Ugwu, said the state government achieved 100 percent coverage in the first phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Ugwu disclosed the state government has received 60,060 doses of Moderna vaccines to take care of those who did not receive COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase.

The executive secretary said 13,416 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were also received by the state government to complete the second dose for citizens who previously got only the first dose, during the first phase of the exercise.

He said the Ugwuanyi’s administration has trained 1,200 health workers who will ensure effective coverage of the second phase of the vaccination in all the designated primary health centres (PHCs) and general hospitals across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The ENS-PHCDA boss, who added that some mobile health teams will visit churches and markets to ensure every citizen is reached, maintained the 17 councils have effective cold chain mechanisms that preserve the vaccines to sustain their efficacy.

Ugwu, therefore, expressed delight that Ugwuanyi’s unrelenting efforts in the fight against the pandemic as well as his special interest in the provision of quality, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery services to the people were largely responsible for the remarkable feats recorded in the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

