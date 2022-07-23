Football enthusiasts in Enugu on Saturday expressed dismay over Super Falcons disappointed defeat by Zambia at the third place match of the African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Copper Queens of Zambia piped Super Falcons 1-0 at the third place match played on Friday night.

Some of the enthusiasts who spoke to NAN in Enugu on Saturday said that Super Falcons was the second best in the match as they could not match their opponent’s physical play.

Ignatius Okpara, former Secretary to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Enugu chapter, said the team could not match the physicality of the Zambians.

” Super Falcons lost the match because they are not fit; the Zambians are young and energetic so we need to start grooming young players.

“It is time the young female players in Nigeria take over from the aging ones, because modernern football is meant for young players.

“Although experience plays, its role at times but the pace of the modern game cannot accommodate the aged any more,” he said.

He advised the coach to go back to the drawing board, watch more players in the local league and monitore those abroad, to assemble young and fit players for the World Cup.

Ibuchukwu Nwodo, former Chairman Rangers supporters club, said nothing was working in the country and that showed in the Falcons disastrous ouster.

“I know from the day one that the Super Falcons cannot defend the title but it turned sour as they lost the third place match to Zambia.

“Countries like, South Africa, Cameroon, Zambia and others have invested a lot in female football, why will they not do well,” he asked.

Norbert Okolie, Rangers International FC Media Officer said the players did not take the match serious, may be, they were satisfied with the World Cup ticket.

“Even as they qualified to World Cup, the players should have known that the country deserved more and needed to maintain their stand in female football,” he said.

Augustine Njoku said he was not disappointed with the result as the football administrators had refused to take the game serious in the country.

“The players are not properly taken care of and cannot kill themselves as football attracts lots of money these days.”

He advised football administrators in the country to take care of the players and improve football for e better outing at the World Cup.(NAN)