From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Ahead of 2023 general election, a one-time Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr Ejike Eze, has joined All Progressives Congress (APC), pulling 100 others who were members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with him.

Mr Eze, a retired career diplomat and former SPA to President Obasanjo on Protocol and Security, hailed from Echara/Isiagu ward in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In a well-attended ceremony organised by the party to welcome him and others on Tuesday at the party Secretariat Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South, Eze said that his intention in joining the APC was because of the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in his fight against corruption.

He solicited the support of the APC to enable them to change the narrative in Enugu State, even as he described a situation where PDP will win all the elective positions in the state as an ‘aberration.’

‘I thank all the APC members in my ward for admitting me into the great party. I am optimistic that my membership of APC will bring a lot of benefits to me, my people and to APC in general.

‘I have the capacity to make things happen, with the support of the leadership of the APC. We shall change the narrative come 2023. APC will return to the winning ways, starting from my ward, Igbo-Eze South LG down to the state.

‘We will no longer accept a situation where one party will clinch all elective positions in the state. It will not continue to happen, and we will make sure that every vote counts,’ Mr Eze said.

The Caretaker Chairman of APC in the state, Mr Ben Nwoye, who was accompanied by the chairman of THE APC Registration/Revalidation Committee in Enugu, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, and his committee members who received Mr Eze and other defectors, said that the party has been repositioned to take over Enugu State by 2023, saying that ‘with the likes of Mr Eze and other decampees from the PDP joining the APC, it is a clear indication that the people have fully embraced the APC in Enugu State.”

Zwingina expressed satisfaction with the level of enthusiasm shown by members and stakeholders of the party in the state, describing Eze and others who joined the party as a welcome development and a huge success.

‘Mr Eze is a courageous man. I have known him for quite a long time now. It gladdens my heart for the bold step and decision he took to join APC even when some of his leaders are in the other party.

‘I call on the people of Igbo-Eze South LGA to avail themselves of the opportunity of the ongoing Registration/Revalidation exercise of the APC and join the progressive party.

‘My promise to Eze and PDP decampees is that they will be given equal treatment like any other APC member,’ he said.

Some of those who decamped from the PDP to join the APC are: Hon Ayogu Eze Jr, former Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Hon Idoko Lucky Okechukwu, former Councillor, Unadu Ward; and Ikechukwu Ameh, former PDP youth leader, Unadu Ward.

Others are: Ugwu Bala, Omeke Yusuf, Eze Ibekwe, Ameh Uzoamaka, among others.

Speaking on behalf of other decampees, Ayogu said they decided to join theAPC because of the failure of PDP in the state.

Some of the party chieftains and stakeholders who officially welcomed the decampees include: Chief Robert Eze, APC Enugu State Publicity Secretary; Mr George Tagbo Ogara, a gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections; Mr Andy Okeke; Hon Eugene Odo, a former speaker Enugu State House of Assembly; Chief Okey Ezea, a former APC governorship candidate; Mr Bartholomew, Chief Mathias Ugwuanyi, APC Chairman Igbo-Eze South; Ambassador Chris Eze, a former Ambassador to India; Chief Fidel Anyogu, a former ANPP governorship candidate; Chief Mrs Oby Nwofor, Enugu APC State Woman Leader, among others.