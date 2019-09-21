The Enugu command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday inaugurated 82 Special Marshals as part of the initiatives to boost the performance of the corps in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration and kitting of the special marshals, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi charged them to be disciplined and educate motorists on the benefits of obeying traffic rules and regulations.

Ugwuanyi, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe, also urged them to discharge their voluntary assignment with dignity and human face.

He said: “I must congratulate you for passing the rigours of the training and bringing yourself out to serve your community and humanity.

“Involving people in government programmes helps to drive the ideals and mandates of such programmes closer and buyable by the people and I hope you will sell all the positive attributes FRSC stands for to our people’’.

Earlier, the Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, charged them to strengthen FRSC activities at every level they found themselves.

Kalu hoped that FRSC activities would become more visible on the roads and primary and secondary schools in the state through the activities of the new special marshals.

“You must discharge your duties with human face, humility, courteousness and fairness to all. “As special marshals, insurance covers you as you discharge this national duty,’’ he said.

Also, the state Coordinator of Special Marshals, Chief Lawrence Ologun, said that the group comprised specialists and intellectuals, who came forward to spend their time, money and commitment to help and serve humanity.

“Their participation in our patrols and traffic controls for the past two weeks proved that they are all ready and able to discharge their duty perfectly and in accordance with FRSC corporate goals, rules and objectives.

Mr Crowther Amaechi, who spoke on behalf of the new special marshals, gave assurance that they would carry out their duty with a sense of responsibility and discipline.

“We are committed to serve humanity and the state by contributing to ensure the safety of all and uplift the work and mandate of FRSC anywhere we are,’’ Amaechi said. (NAN)