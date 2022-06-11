From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Minister of Information and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jnr, has said that the recent gas leak at Amorji Nike, a community near Emene-Enugu, was a blessing in disguise to the state.

He promised to make the state join the league of oil and gas producing states in the country if he is elected as the next governor of the state. Nweke stated this at the premises of Caritas University, Amorji Nike, where a huge gas fire has been raging for over two weeks. He said the accidental gas discovery has confirmed that the state is richly endowed.

“The fire was ignited after drillers engaged by the authorities of the university to sink a borehole for the institution had struck a gas belt after 1,242 feet. It was learned that in their bid to test the liquid that was coming out with water, the men struck a lighter and the entire place burst into flames, whicht has defied every attempt to stop it.

But speaking to newsmen after visiting the scene, Nweke said: “This is a welcome development. It speaks again the significant endowment of Enugu State. There are gas deposits in Uzo-Uwani, Oji River, Eha-Alumona, Eha-Ndiagu. The question is, what are we going to do about it? Clearly, Enugu State has significant oil and gas deposits.

“Under my government, I will make a serious effort to ensure that Enugu State is recognized as an oil and gas producing state. We will do this with every zeal because this has significant benefits for the state. Like some other states, we will expect then to begin to benefit from the derivation. We will also expect that investors will begin to come into Enugu State.”

