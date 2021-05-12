From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has increased the number of polling units in Enugu from 2,958 to 4,145, creating an additional 1,187 polling units in the state.

The National Commissioner, South East and Chairman, Election Operations and Logistics Committee, Prof Okechukwu Ibeanu, who revealed this during INEC’s stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu said that the aim was to improve voter participation during elections in the state.

He said that existing polling points were converted to polling units in line with Section 49 of the Electoral Act.

“Efforts to create the polling units failed in the past because the stakeholders were left behind, thus, in doing this again, the commission created this avenue to engage the stakeholders.

“In over 25 years ago, the number of polling units remained the same while the population of Enugu State have increased and more autonomous community have emerged. We found it necessary to create more polling units to improve the participation of electorate. If you have a right to vote and you don’t have a place to vote, it is like you don’t have a right.

On his part, the Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Chief Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed that INEC has increased polling unit to ensure increased access and improved participation.

He however, solicited the partnership of traditional rulers, President Generals and other stakeholders in all communities to protect the electoral facilities in the state.