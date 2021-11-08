From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Umuezeani community in Ameke Ngwo Uno has released over 40 hectares of land to Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) for development.

Chairman of the community, Okezie Amujiogu who spoke at the handover ceremony revealed that the community decided took the action to enable the state government construct a housing estate which will attract development to the community.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“Today marks another great achievement in the history of Umuezeani community. We say this because it is not easy for a small community like ours to partner with the state government in a gigantic project like a housing estate.”

On the terms of the agreement, Secretary of Power of Attorney Umuezeani community, Festus Onuora said: “The agreement was that we provide land and they provide logistics to develop it after which they take some percentage and we take some percentage.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .