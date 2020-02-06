Enugu government has given a one month ultimatum to tricycle and motorcycle operators in Enugu North senatorial zone to obtain their plate numbers and rider’s permit or risk sanctions.

The senatorial zone comprises Igboeze North and South with the following local government areas, Igboetiti, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzouwani. Commissioner for Transport,Chief Matthias Ekweremadu, gave the directive in Nsukka, yesterday, at an interactive forum with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, tricycles and motorcycles associations in the zone.

The commissioner warned that failure would attract sanctions, including impounding their tricycles and motorcycles.

Ekweremadu noted with dismay that over 60 per cent of tricycles and motorcycles operating in the zone had no plate numbers and rider’s permit, describing such operators as engaging in “illegal and unacceptable” businesses.

“All operators of tricycles and motorcycles in the zone are given one month from today, February 5 to get their plate numbers and rider’s permit from the state government or their tricycles and motorcycles will be impounded by the ministry. Operators should also have correct paper particulars of their tricycles and motorcycles as well as ensure that their side mirrors are functioning well, while plying on roads,” he said.

He explained that the rider’s permit which was an equivalent of drivers’ license was approved by the Enugu government in 2019 for tricycles and motorcycles operators..