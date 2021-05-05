A member of the Enugu Golf Club, Dr. Humphrey Obiefule has emerged the overall winner of a one-day golf tournament sponsored by Enugu Commissioner Prince Emeka Mamah.

The tournament, which held at the Enugu Golf Course, was played over 18-holes.

Captain of the Enugu Golf Club, Dr. Kene Madu said Prince Emeka Mamah sponsored the tournament for golfers in the South East and South South.

“We had players from Abakaliki, Port Harcourt and a few other places.”

He disclosed that Dr. Obiefule returned a net score of 66 to win the category for men and the overall star price while Mrs Ezinne Odionyemma won the ladies category.

“We also had veteran players who are above 60; that category was won by Chief Onyechi Ofala Okafor.”

He said Prince Mamah sponsored the tournament, which coincides with the first mug after his election, as part of efforts to foster unity. Mamah who is also Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development said he decided to use the competition to mark his 50th birthday and the birthday of his wife.

“This is the first competition of our Captain after our election. It is called the first mug; first competition; it’s happening with the celebration of my birthday and that of my wife.

“ I took it upon myself to sponsor this event today and we had some prices ranging from category two to category four golf. Lots of prices were won. They included Golf bag, golf travelling kits, generators, trophies, fridges, gas cookers, split unit Air conditioners among others.