By Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Government has commenced rehabilitation work on a failed portion of the Abakpa Bridge in Enugu East Local Government Area of the State.

This was in line with the directive of the Governor of the state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who ordered an immediate rehabilitation of the bridge which was reported in the media to have caved in last week.

It was observed, on Monday that full rehabilitation work had commenced with the contractor excavating the failed portion of the bridge.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, who was at the site, alongside the works commissioner, Greg Nnaji, said work had commenced in line with the Governor’s directive.

He told journalists that, “All our people are fully mobilised. It’s just part of the government commitment, that wherever there is emergency we respond. You can all see that this is an emergency created by the rain we are having.

“We had plenty of rain the recent time. The accident is as a result of the rain but in the state government commitment, His Excellency ordered all our people including the contractor which we have given this job to do to move into the site yesterday, even though it was Sunday.

“Clearly, it is not about talk, it’s about doing as you can see that every action is being taken to be sure that this place is properly done.

“His Excellency has received assurance from the ministry of works and infrastructural that in the shortest possible time given all the engineering wise is going to restore this place in a very normal situation and our people will continue moving well.”