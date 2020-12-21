Enugu State Government on Sunday, began the 2020 Christmas carnival with a praise and worship amidst observation of the Coronavirus protocol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the carnival was last held six years ago after the last administration of the state.

The praise and worship held on Sunday featured gospel singers like Chinyere Udoma, and Evangelist Chidi Ibenado and the Enugu Choral Group.

The scripture readings were taken by the state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, and a former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji.

Other activities for the weeklong carnival include entertainment with artists like Davido, Flavour, Phyno and Patoranking, masquerade festival, fashion and fitness day.

In a sermon, an Anglican priest, Ven. Emeka Ezeji, urged Nigerians not to lose hope over the prevailing economic challenges and the coronavirus pandemic but to trust in God.

The state Committee on COVID-19 were on hand to ensure that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols were observed to guard against the second wave of the COVOD-19 pandemic.

The state government ordered the use of face masks before entry into Michael Okpara Square, the venue of the carnival after it was decontaminated by the State Fire Service.

Prof. Emmanuel Obi, the Commissioner for State Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Emergency Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, directed that anyone entering into the venue of the event must wear a face mask.

According to Obi, nurses will use hand-held thermometers to monitor body temperature at the entrance adding that ambulances were already on ground at the venue.

He urged residents of the State to take responsibility, prevent the spread of disease during this Yuletide season.

The Health Commissioner said, ”for medical advice and questions, people should call the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Number on 08182555550 or 09022333833. (NAN)