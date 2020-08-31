Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has enjoined youths of the state to embrace entrepreneurship, stressing that it creates wealth and employment opportunities.

The Governor spoke at a two-day leadership training programme tagged “Enugu leadership and capacity building summit”, as part of activities marking the 29th anniversary of the creation of Enugu State.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Chief Manfred Nzekwe, the Governor said that youths have played significant role in his administration, as a result of deliberate government policy.

He said: ‘Enugu State realizes the importance of getting youths close to leadership and that is why if you look, you will see that there are so many youths who are doing well in various capacities both in government and outside government in Enugu State.

‘As the state celebrates its 29th anniversary, the government is ready to create more rapport with youths. It is evident that this government is youth-friendly and we are grateful that this friendliness is equally reciprocated.’

Also, former Commissioner for Transport in the state Pastor Beloved-Dan Anike described entrepreneurship as the surest way of guaranteeing financial independence.

He urged them to imbibe the fear of God, discipline and hard work stating that these will form the basis for success in whatever leadership position they found themselves in the future.

Earlier, convener of the summit and representative of Enugu East Senatorial Zone at the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Mr Benjamin Zion said he was inspired to organize the programme in line with the commendable efforts of the state government in advancing the course of youths in the state.

Over 100 youths from the state participated in the programme organised by the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Enugu East Senatorial Zone with support from the State Government.