From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Special Adviser to the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Inter-party affairs, Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma has condemned the attack on Enugu police divisionby unknown gunmen.

The Governor’s aide who was former deputy speaker of Enugu State Assembly in an interview with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Wednesday

described the attack as shameful.

According to him, it would be wrong for anybody or group to consider turning Enugu state which is a peaceful State, under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi a war zone.

“The attack on Adani Police Division in my local government area and murder of two policemen by unknown gunmen is shocking and I condemn it.

“Enugu state under Governor Ugwuanyi is a peaceful State. In fact, the most peaceful environment in the whole of Nigeria. So let no one or group think of making it a war zone.

“We will not allow this to happen,” the former Deputy speaker concluded.

Recall that unidentified gunmen had attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Wednesday night; where it was recorded that two police officers on duty were reportedly killed, while others were injured, with the police station burnt.

In the past few weeks, gunmen have attacked Police stations in the South East and some states in the South-South.