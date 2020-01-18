The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, flagged off the de-worming programme, organized by the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, in collaboration with the state government, for pupils in public primary schools in the state.

Performing the function, Mrs. Ugwuanyi appreciated the federal government for its thoughtfulness in introducing the school-feeding programme in primary schools in the country, which she said was designed to improve child nutrition and health, increase school enrolment, create employment opportunities and strengthen local agricultural economies.

She also thanked the state government for its contributions in ensuring that children of the state are among the beneficiaries of the feeding programme in the country, stressing that it is a clear demonstration of good governance and a state with a vision to make health interventions and education accessible, affordable and qualitative.

This came as stakeholders in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for ensuring that Enugu was among the states in the country to benefit in the first batch of the scheme.

Speaking during the flag off of the de-worming exercise, the state programme manager, Mr. Ifeanyi Onah noted that the event was made possible because of the pragmatic and proactive leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Mr. Onah disclosed that the programme which started in Enugu State, three years ago, has about 2,230 cooks feeding about 194,707 pupils, adding that the state was among the first set of states that joined the exercise by fulfilling all the conditions in 2016.