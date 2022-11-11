The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi has unveiled a 16-day campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Enugu to enlighten women on the need to speak out.

Ugwuanyi at the lauch of the campaign, decried the prevailing rate of GBV in the country, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She urged the victims to always speak out and not be intimidated by keeping quiet while the perpetrators go unpunished.

Ugwuanyi explained that the 16-day activism would enable the organisers to reach all the local government areas and communities in the state to further sensitise the people on GBV.

”No knowledge is a waste. The Nigerian governors’ wives are concerned over the increasing rate of GBV in the country, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

”The Lockdown, forced victims and their perpetrators to stay together’.

“So today, in all the states of the federation, we (the governors’ wives) are going round our different communities especially those hard to reach areas to carry out this sensitisation exercise.

“We are not going to sit in Enugu and do the 16-day activism. We are now going to do it in all the Local Government Areas by involving all our communities, their leaders and traditional rulers,” Ugwuanyi said.

Speaking, the Director, Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ministry of Justice, Enugu State, Mrs Ngozi Catherine Okoye, thanked Ugwuanyi for her passion and commitment to the wellbeing of the women and children of the state.

She lauded the goverbor’s wife’s love and care for the widows and the less privileged in the society.

Also speaking, the Board Chairman, Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB) Enugu, Mrs Favour Ugwuanyi called for continued prayers, for God’s intervention for individual and collective interest of women in Enugu(NAN)