Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Monica Ugwuanyi, yesterday, advised women to engage in routine exercise and regular medical check-ups in order to ward off terminal diseases.

Addressing women during the monthly prayer rally held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi advised women to undertake regular checks on their breasts to ascertain they are free of lumps that could lead to breast cancer.

The October event was dedicated to creating awareness of cancer. Ugwuanyi said early detection of cancer remains the best way to tackle the disease. She urged women to spread the message to their loved ones and neighborhoods on the need to medical checks for cancer.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi said the monthly prayer session remained a platform to worship God and offer prayers for the state. It also afforded the opportunity to “put similes on the faces of people through worthy advice, assistance and presentation of gift items,” she said.

While reaffirming that the programme is a continuous exercise, the governor’s wife urged the women to remain steadfast in their prayers, assuring them of God’s willingness to answer prayers.