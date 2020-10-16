Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has called for proper hand hygiene to reduce potentially harmful microorganisms on hands that cause illnesses to human beings.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi made the call during event marking this year’s Global Hand Washing Day themed “Hand hygiene for all” held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu where she appealed to the people to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or with alcohol-based sanitises.

She said the event was dedicated to the advocacy of hand washing with soap “as an easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives”, and stressed that personal hygiene had become imperative with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“This is a call for all society to scale up hand hygiene which is the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs. We must work towards universal access and practice of hand washing with soap for now and for a healthy future,” she said.

The Enugu First Lady maintained that hand hygiene was for all, irrespective of gender, age or position.

She also enjoined all, especially mothers to inculcate proper hand hygiene in their children, starting from the age of one.

Delivering his lecture at the event, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, harped on the need for grassroots approach to hygiene and sanitisation, pointing out that community involvement in this aspect of health measures would assist in curtailing the spread of diseases.

UNICEF representative on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Ms. Mamita Bora Thakkar, also commended the governor wife’s initiatives and passion for the wellbeing of the people.