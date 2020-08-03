Enugu State governor’s wife, Monica Ugwuanyi, has urged mothers, fathers and local government chairmen’s wives to join her in the renewed call for appropriate breastfeeding of children.

Ugwuanyi made the call in her message to commemorate this year’s World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7, 2020), themed: “Supporting breastfeeding for a healthier planet.”

The governor’s wife listed the negative consequences of inadequate breastfeeding on malnourished children, especially when they become adults, to include stunting of growth and likely suffering of chronic diseases.

She such such health challenges contribute in making populations vulnerable to pandemics such as the coronavirus currently ravaging the world.