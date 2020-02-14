Wife of Enugu Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has donated items to some unemployed, physically challenged persons, who have indicated interest in various skills, to enable them actualise their dreams and earn a living.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries during the monthly women prayer rally at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi, stated that the gesture was to reduce poverty in rural communities as well as encourage self- reliance and economic growth.

The items donated, which were procured by her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), include weaving machines, tools for shoe making and cosmetology, among others. Some of the beneficiaries had been trained by the foundation as bakers, shoe makers (cobblers), phone repairers and tailors, but could not set up their businesses because of lack of funds.

Consequently, Mrs. Ugwuanyi provided the necessary items to support them actualise their dreams. She disclosed that the beneficiaries were randomly selected from rural communities without any form of influence or prior identification, stressing that they were selected based on their areas of training.

The Governor’s wife advised the women to avail themselves of cancer-screening machines at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu and Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, which were donated by U-TOLF for early detection of the ailment for possible treatment. She urged women to undergo regular cancer screening for early detection and cure.