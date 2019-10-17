Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has advised parents and guardians to cultivate the culture of healthy living and proper hygiene in their families to reduce the risk of exposing their children and loved ones to communicable diseases.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi gave the advice during the event marking this year’s Global Hand Washing Day in Enugu organized by her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation at Amechi Primary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Speaking further, the governor’s wife emphasized the importance of proper hand washing especially among children, stressing that such measure will go a long way to enhance their health status.

She added that the theme of the event, “Clean Hands for All” was carefully chosen by her foundation to sensitize school children on proper hygiene and hand washing practices.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged them to always endeavor to wash their hands with soap before and after eating, after easing themselves, before cooking or touching cooking utensils as she also advised them never to clean their hands with towel after washing.

The Enugu governor’s wife also harped on the need for enabling environment for children irrespective of their gender disparity, saying: “Time has gone when a girl child was discriminated against in academic pursuit. We are in the 21st century. Every child irrespective of gender is entitled to education”.

“Girls should strive to study science courses such as engineering, medicine, mathematics, computer science, among others. This is the era we call STEM, which means, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Girls should strive to study medicine and shun the previous phobia entrenched in these courses.”