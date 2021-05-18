Enugu State governor’s wife, Monica Ugwuanyi, has tasked mothers to always ensure they take proper record of their children’s immunisation for effective administration of vaccines on them for healthy living.

Ugwuanyi gave the advice during the flag off of the 2021 Maternal, New Born and Child Health Week (MNCHW) and Modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (MIMOP), on Monday, at Uwani Health Centre, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The Enugu first lady noted that some mothers do forget the scheduled date for immunisation of their children, stressing that proper record keeping is essential and a sure way to effectively immunise the kids.

“One advice I want to give is this; let’s have a small bag where you keep your children’s cards. You will also put in the bag everything concerning the child that you need in the hospital so that even when you are not there, the person taking the child to the hospital can pick the bag and present the necessary records for urgent medical attention.

“Immediately you get to the hospital, you give them the card so that they know the child’s immunisation history, because they will ask questions, such as how many immunisations he or she has taken, among others. So let’s try to update our children’s immunisation card,” she said.

Reiterating her call for adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, Ugwuanyi urged residents of Enugu State to continue to wear their face masks, wash their hands with soap and running water, maintain social distancing, among other precautionary measures.

Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, who expressed delight at the state government’s commitment to MNCHW, said the programme offers great opportunity for women and children to have access to unique healthcare services at the primary level.

The health commissioner advised fathers to mobilise their wives to take advantage of the one week programme to access quality healthcare services “that will enable them to breed healthy children that can take after us.”